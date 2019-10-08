Home

Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Teddie Brazell


1944 - 2019
Teddie Brazell Obituary
Teddie
Brazell
February 3, 1944-
October 7, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Teddie Dewitt Brazell, 75, of Phenix City, Alabama died Monday October 7, 2019 at home. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday October 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Colonial Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. EST with Rev. Skip Speed officiating. Burial will follow the service at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday October 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. EST at Colonial Funeral Home. Mr. Brazell was born February 3, 1944 in Langdale, Alabama to the late Marvin and Mary Elizabeth Brazell. Mr. Brazell served in the Army and was retired from Frito Lay. Mr. Brazell is survived by his wife Joanne Brazell. Step-Daughter Melissa (Mike) Hearn. Step-Father Johnny Weidow. Brother Gary Brazell. Sister Martha Massey. Four Grandchildren Brittany (Cody), Celeste (Heath), Tanner, Savannah. Two Great Grandchildren James and Audrey. Dear Friend Pam Wynn. Several Nieces and Nephews. Mr. Brazell was preceded in death by his Step-Son Mike Yeomans. Three Brothers Fred Brazell, Jerry Brazell, Bob Brazell. One Sister Julia Brazell.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019
