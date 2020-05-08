Terence Antwan Hayes
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terence Antwan
Hayes
September 2, 1984-
April 28, 2020
Seale, AL- Mr. Terence Antwan Hayes, 35, of Seale, AL passed April 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020. Public visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hayes was born September 2, 1984 in Phenix City, AL to Terry Denise Burt Hayes and the late William Thomas Hayes, Jr.
He confessed Christ at a young age at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, was a 2002 graduate of Central High School and skilled in auto body and paint.
Survivors include his loving mother, Terry Denise Burt Hayes of Phenix City, AL; one brother, Timothy Lamar Hayes of Phenix City, AL; two daughters, Teaira Alicia Smith of Seale, AL and Terri Denise Hill of Baltimore, MD; three sons, Terence Antwan Smith of Seale, AL, Treyvonne Antionious Hayes of Pittsview, AL and Brandon Treshaun Johnson of Smith Station, AL; his godmother, Melissa Hefflin of Columbus, GA and a host of uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
12:00 - 5:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
9
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 1, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved