Terence Antwan
Hayes
September 2, 1984-
April 28, 2020
Seale, AL- Mr. Terence Antwan Hayes, 35, of Seale, AL passed April 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020. Public visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hayes was born September 2, 1984 in Phenix City, AL to Terry Denise Burt Hayes and the late William Thomas Hayes, Jr.
He confessed Christ at a young age at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, was a 2002 graduate of Central High School and skilled in auto body and paint.
Survivors include his loving mother, Terry Denise Burt Hayes of Phenix City, AL; one brother, Timothy Lamar Hayes of Phenix City, AL; two daughters, Teaira Alicia Smith of Seale, AL and Terri Denise Hill of Baltimore, MD; three sons, Terence Antwan Smith of Seale, AL, Treyvonne Antionious Hayes of Pittsview, AL and Brandon Treshaun Johnson of Smith Station, AL; his godmother, Melissa Hefflin of Columbus, GA and a host of uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 8, 2020.