Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Terence Bellamy Obituary
Terence
Bellamy
June 4, 1991-
December 3, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Terence M. Bellamy, 28 of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. Alfonso Thomas, officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Terence was born June 4, 1991 to Sebrina Bellamy and Morris McKissic in Phenix City, AL. He was a 2009 graduate of Central High School.
His survivors include his children, Tanaysha McClendon, Trenton Ryles and William Ryles; his mother, Sebrina Bellamy; his father, Morris McKissic; three brothers, Terrell Bellamy, Cordale (Lasnosha) McKissic and Quintavious Lewis; seven sisters, Chatora Bellamy, Marquetta (Roy) Williams, Veronica (Dwight) Williams, Sheena McKissic, Alexis (Alfonzo) Jones, Raven McKissic and Shuntell McKissic and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 10, 2019
