Terra Kaye

Stowe Starling

February 15, 1972-

April 26, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Terra Kaye Stowe Starling, 47, of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM ET in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Lakeview Memory Gardens. Reverend Tony Jernigan will be officiating. Family will receive family and friends for visitation Monday, April 29, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM ET at the Funeral Home.

Terra was born February 15, 1972 to Terry Lee Stowe and Rita Kay Stowe in Phenix City, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her father, sister Tonia McCumsey, and her son Jarrod Stowe.

Terra was a 1990 graduate of Smith Station High School, caregiver, and a previous First Responder for the Dixie Volunteer Fire Department. She was Baptist, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching NASCAR and reality tv, UGA football, and her cat Neveah.

She is survived by her mother Rita (Rev. Tony Jernigan), and 4 daughters, Bethany Starling Walker (Daniel), Danielle Strong (Matthew), Brianna Starling Kittrell (Will), and Jessica Necessary. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Matthew Strong and Leighloni Jennings, best friend Mindy Weeks, as well as uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.