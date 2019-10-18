|
Terreon Deontae'
"Nunne" Joseph
July 9, 2002-
October 8, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Terreon D. Joseph, affectionately known as "Nunne", 17, of Columbus, GA, passed on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Joann Gordon, officiating and Pastor Dexter Materre, Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow in Alexander/Abercrombie Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Joseph was born July 9, 2002 in Columbus, GA to Marcella Joseph and Ryan Terrell Horton. He was a junior at Central High School and a member of the Angel Ministry Outreach Family.
Survivors include his mother, Marcella Joseph; father, Ryan Horton; grandmother, Georgia Ann Joseph; grandfather, Cecil James Joseph; three sisters, Tykerria Keona Joseph, Terrona Horton and Ryon Baxter; two brothers, Daquan Joseph and Ryan Baxter; two nieces, six aunts, three uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 18, 2019