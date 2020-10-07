Terri Denis
Bass
October 21, 1965-
October 1, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Terri D. Bass, 55, transitioned her life Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Francis/Emory Healthcare. A Private Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 12 noon at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Rev. Thaddeus T. Spencer, pastor of New Providence Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. The family ask that everyone wear masks and practice social distancing. Ms. Bass was born October 21, 1965 to the late Sergeant Willie Joseph Bradley and Barbara Ann Bradley in Columbus, Ga. She retired from Civil Service at Ft. Benning after 21 years as a Data Entry Clerk. Ms. Bass was a member of New Providence Baptist Church in Columbus, GA. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, Bryan Bass, Arthur Bass, Jr., Terrance Bass, Kerri Bass; her sibling, DeWayne (Janeen) Richardson, Joseph Bradley, James Bradley, Joni Bradley; a sister/cousin, Donna Faye (Darryl) Jones; a host of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The service will be livestreamed for viewing on Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.