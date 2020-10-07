1/1
Terri Denis Bass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terri Denis
Bass
October 21, 1965-
October 1, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Terri D. Bass, 55, transitioned her life Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Francis/Emory Healthcare. A Private Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 12 noon at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Rev. Thaddeus T. Spencer, pastor of New Providence Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. The family ask that everyone wear masks and practice social distancing. Ms. Bass was born October 21, 1965 to the late Sergeant Willie Joseph Bradley and Barbara Ann Bradley in Columbus, Ga. She retired from Civil Service at Ft. Benning after 21 years as a Data Entry Clerk. Ms. Bass was a member of New Providence Baptist Church in Columbus, GA. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, Bryan Bass, Arthur Bass, Jr., Terrance Bass, Kerri Bass; her sibling, DeWayne (Janeen) Richardson, Joseph Bradley, James Bradley, Joni Bradley; a sister/cousin, Donna Faye (Darryl) Jones; a host of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The service will be livestreamed for viewing on Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 5, 2020
Terri was a wonderful person, and I'm thankful I have gotten to know her in the last several years from the Deaf Community. She will always be missed terribly. We will keep her family in our thoughts and prayers.
Jodie Hood
Friend
October 5, 2020
An Angel on Earth, now an Angel in Heaven.
Mecheryl Bass
Family
October 2, 2020
My sincere condolences on the loss of Terri. Sweet memories go back when she stayed in Goldsboro, NC.
Roberta Moore
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved