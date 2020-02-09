|
|
Terry Dean
Justice, Sr.
July 29, 1955-
February 6, 2020
Waverly Hall, GA- Terry Dean Justice Sr., 64, of Waverly Hall, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA. with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Terry was born in Columbus, GA to the late Tom W. Justice and Annie G. Bazemore. Terry was employed as a Supervisor at AFLAC and previously was employed at Charbroil. He was well known for his music and was the guitar player and lead singer with "Mountain Ridge Bluegrass Band." In addition to playing music, Terry enjoyed restoring antique cars, riding motorcycles and always working on the next home addition. One of the antique restorations vehicles was utilized in the movie "The Legend of Bagger Vance." Above all, Terry enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson "Eli".
Terry is survived by his wife of 42 years Michelle Justice; one daughter Heather Avery and husband Patrick of Columbus, GA; one son Terry Dean Justice, II and wife Holly of Columbus, GA and one grandson Jeremy Elijah "Eli" Justice.
The family will accept flowers, however, contributions may be made to the Children's Miracle Network in honor of Eli Justice.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2020