Terry
Dewberry
December 5, 1953-
February 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Terry Dewberry, 66, of Columbus, GA passed Friday, February 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Samuel Davis, officiating. Interment will follow in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Dewberry was born December 5, 1953 in Griffin, GA to the late Levi Dewberry, Sr. and the late Willie Ruth Dewberry. He served in the United States Army and worked as a roofer.
Survivors include his daughter, Katrina (Christopher) Robinson; one step-son, Deon Dewberry; one granddaughter; three brothers, Levi Dewberry, Jr., Benjamin Dewberry and Leroy (Cynthia Grier) Dewberry; one sister, Emily (Bennie Turnipseed) Dewberry; special sister-in-law, Annie Dewberry and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 4, 2020