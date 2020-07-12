1/1
Terry Grier McGhee
1945 - 2020
Terry Grier
McGhee
August 10, 1945-
July 10, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Terry Ann Grier McGhee transitioned home peacefully Friday at Columbus Hospice. She was 74 years of age.
The beloved daughter of Charlie and Eva Shipp Grier, Mrs. McGhee was a Columbus native who was a 1963 graduate of Carver High School. She obtained her Bachelor and Masters degrees from Tuskegee University.
A classroom educator for over 34 years, Mrs. McGhee retired from the Muscogee County Schools. Her last tenure was at Spencer High School.
She was a member of St. James CME Church where she served with the Stewardess Ministry and with the Missionary Society. She was also a member of the Tuskegee University Alumni Association, the Georgia Retired Teachers Association, the Georgia and National Educators Associations, and the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard McGhee.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories include: four aunts, Ida High, Emma Fullwood, Vera Flowers and Betty McCluster; an uncle, David Grier (Loretta); devoted cousins, Linda Bell and Kathy Flowers; a host of other cousins and family members and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. McGhee will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the gravesite at Green Acres Cemetery. Reverend Lavisha Williams will officiate. Visitation is Tuesday, 1 til 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Funeral
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
JUL
15
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
gravesite at Green Acres Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
