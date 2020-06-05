Terry L.
Reed
May 28, 1976-
May 31, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Terry Lamar Reed transitioned home Sunday at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, AL. He was 44 years of age.
The son of Mr. Ronald Reed of Houston, TX and the late Mrs. Diana Allen Reed, and raised by a devoted aunt, Mrs. Rose Bourroughs of Columbus, Terry was born in New Orleans, LA and was a 1994 graduate of Kendrick High School. He obtained an Associates Degree in Applied Science from Chattahoochee Valley Community College and served as a Corrections Officer for 13 years with the Muscogee County Correctional Center.
He was a member of the Greater Glory Tabernacle, serving as Chairman of the Deacon's Ministry, Chief Financial Officer, Sound Technician, and the Pastor's Aid Ministry. Terry also served diligently as the Pastor's Adjutant.
Other than his mother, Terry was preceded in death by his sister Robyn Reed in 1978. Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Laketa Conner Reed; three children, Kristopher M. Reed, Savanna G. Reed and Adrian Reed; four sisters, Sharon Yvette Reed (Quency), Lakisha R. George (Anthony), Shynethia Reed, Ane'tra Morton; loving in-laws, Delois Prewitt and Larry Conner (Chanda); two sisters-in-law, Litosha Conner and LaShundra Conner; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Reed will be held Saturday June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Forrest Park Baptist Church with Bishop Lewis Clemons officiating. The interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.