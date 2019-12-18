|
Terry Lee
Kirby
October 23, 1945-
December 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Terry Lee Kirby, 74, of Columbus, GA died Friday December 13, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA.
Graveside services with military honors will be held 2:00 PM EST Thursday December 19, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery , according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus.
Mr. Kirby was born October 23, 1945 in Andalusia, AL to the late George Elwood Kirby and Annie Jeanette Taylor Kirby. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Atmos Gas Company with over 30 years of employment. He was a former member of Fairview Baptist Church and a member of Glenn Anthony Baptist Church. Mr. Kirby was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan.
Survivors include his sons, Christopher Kirby (Andrea) and Kevin Kirby both of Columbus, sister, Barbara Kirby Helms of Shelbyville, TN, grandchildren, Brenton Kirby, Star Kirby, Arre-mon Kirby, and Catherine Kirby, the mother of his children, Sophie Kirby of Columbus, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 18, 2019