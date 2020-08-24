Terry W.
Arnold
August 10, 1940-
August 21, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Terry W. Arnold, 80, of Phenix City, AL passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, GA.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Mike McKnight officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 am, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Arnold was born August 10, 1940 in Dothan, AL, son of the late Douglas H. Arnold and Vernell Frith Arnold. He retired from the City of Phenix City, where he worked in the Parks and Recreation Department. During his tenure with the City, he also worked as Clerk in the Municipal Court. Mr. Arnold was a long time member of Epworth United Methodist Church. He was a good athlete in highschool and played on several of the local traveling softball teams the majority of his life. He spent a lot of time coaching in the local Boys Club and also Dixie Youth. Another passion on Mr. Arnold's was playing his guitar and singing. He loved to play and sing all genres of music.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Arnold and Dennis Arnold.
Mr. Arnold is survived by a daughter, Leigh McRae (Brad) of Phenix City, AL; a son, Wayne Arnold of Dadeville, AL; a sister, June Gavin of Smiths Station, AL; one grandchild, Caitlin Gaither of Childersburg, AL; one great-grandchild, Lainey Landreth; several nieces, nephews, other extended family, friends and his dog Pixie.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909.
