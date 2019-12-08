Home

Thelma D. Sexton


1926 - 2019
Thelma D. Sexton Obituary
Thelma D.
Sexton
January 18, 1926-
December 2, 2019
Columbus, GA- Thelma D. Sexton, 93, of Columbus, GA, formerly of Knoxville, TN, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019.
Mrs. Sexton was born in Luttrell, TN, daughter of the late Lloyd and Bonnie Booker DeVault. She was a Hair Stylist and retired from the Knox County Court Clerk's office after many years of service. Mrs. Sexton was a faithful member of Cedar Ford Baptist Church until her move to Columbus. We will miss her presence daily, but her sweet spirit will live in our hearts forever.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sexton was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Guy L. Sexton, Jr.; two sisters, Wanda Clevenger and Bobbie Marcum; one brother, Dewey DeVault; one great granddaughter, Elle Joyce Marks.
Survivors include two children, Guy "Len" Sexton, III and his wife, Glenda, and Robin S. Causey and her husband, Alan; four grandchildren, Lindsay Marks and her husband, Andy, Ashley Turner and her husband, Jack, Courtney LeBleu and her husband, Marshall, and Whitney Land and her husband, Will; seven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Elle Joyce Marks Memorial fund in memory of Mrs. Sexton. The following link may be used, Elle Joyce Marks Memorial Fund or contributions may be mailed to, Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, Inc., 1340 13th Street, Columbus, GA 31901-2345.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Mrs. Sexton's hometown of Knoxville, TN.
To sign the online guest registry, please visit www.SHCOLUMBUS.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 8, 2019
