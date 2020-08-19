1/
Thelma Sue Younce
1938 - 2020
Thelma Sue
Younce
September 17, 1938-
August 15, 2020
Columbus, GA- Thelma Sue Younce, age 81 of Columbus, Georgia, passed away August 15, 2020 at Columbus Hospice, Columbus, Georgia. She was born to the late John and Maude Jennings in Middlesboro, Kentucky on September 17, 1938. Thelma graduated from Middlesboro High School, Middlesboro, Kentucky. She dedicated her life to becoming a supportive military wife and devoted mother of her three children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Younce of 50 years; daughter Elaine Williams; grandson Justin Younce; brothers Ovad Jennings and Joe (Kathleen) Jennings; sisters Lillian (Angelo) Mike, Betty (Calvin) Walker and Vannah (Reuben) Davidson.
Survivors include sons Rick (Elaine) Younce and Steve (Media) Younce; grandsons Brandon Williams, Austin (Morgan) Younce, Peyton Younce and Parker Younce; great granddaughters Blake and Rowan Younce; sisters Norma (Conley) Loveday and Mary (Pete) Perkins; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
Thelma was very proud of her family and left behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she continued to worry and question how the children were and wanted assurance they were receiving good care. She loved Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortunate as well as her many crossword puzzles. She was loved by many.
Due to the current circumstances, a private graveside service will be held for Thelma at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, Georgia.
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at: www.shcolumbus.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Parkhill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
