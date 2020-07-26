Theodore
Boynton
February 24, 1942-
July 19, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Theodore Boynton of Columbus transitioned home peacefully Sunday at his residence at the age of 78.
The beloved son of Mr. Harry, Sr. and Mrs. Florida Savage Boynton, Mr. Boynton was born in Columbus, GA and was a 1961 graduate of the William H. Spencer High School. He attended Morris Brown College and obtained an Associates degree from Columbus State University. He was a former police officer with the City of Columbus Police Department before retiring from the Greyhound Bus Line. He was of Christian faith.
Other than his parents, Mr. Boynton was preceded in death by three brothers, Ricky, Edward and Frank Boynton, and a sister, Mary Butler.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his children, Kendra Coleman (Willie) and Christopher Boynton (Sukina); five grandchildren, Brett Coleman, Jonathan Coleman, Moriah Boynton, Maya Boynton and Melody Boynton; four brothers, John Boynton (Glenda), Ronnie Boynton, William Boynton and Samuel Boynton (LeJean); and a host of loving nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Celebration for Mr. Boynton will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the gravesite at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday, 1 til 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com
.