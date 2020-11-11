1/1
Theodore Brandenburg Sr.
1939 - 2020
Theodore Brandenburg, Sr.
September 5, 1939 - November 4, 2020
Chilton, Wisconsin - Theodore Edward "Ted" Brandenburg, Sr., 81, of Chilton, WI, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton WI. He was born September 5, 1939, in Cleveland, OH, son of the late Alfred and Julia Brandeburg.
Ted graduated from Rhodes High School in Cleveland, OH, in 1958. He then joined the United States Army. While in Germany with the Army, he met his wife, Mary Ann. Upon returning to the United States, they married in Fort Campbell, KY, on May 27, 1961, and then moved to Cleveland, OH. Mr. and Mrs. Brandenburg moved to Columbus, GA, in 1969. In his younger years, he was an exceptional athlete of multiple sports. He enjoyed all sports and was an outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing with his family. He has many friends and loved ones in multiple states. He made his home here in Wisconsin in 2016 to spend the remainder of his life with his immediate family.
Ted is survived by his two sons, Ted (Crystal) Brandenburg, Jr., of Chilton, WI, and Todd (Laura) Brandenburg, of Deforest WI; granddaughter: Sara (Andrew) Lawman, of Potter, WI; grandson: Cory (Kaceylynn) Brandenburg, of New London, WI; two great grandsons: Aiden and Connor Lawman; sister: Pauline (Vaughn) Szarka, of Richfield, OH; sister in-law: Esther Brandenburg; brothers-in-law: Phil Dorenkott and Bobby (Jackie) Olive; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Julia; his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann; his brother: Al Brandenburg; and his sister: Leona Dorenkott.
Private funeral services have been planned. A private interment will follow at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Alabama where he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary Ann.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Chilton Area Catholic School, 60 E. Washington St., Chilton, WI. 53014.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wieting Family Funeral Home
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
920-849-4941
