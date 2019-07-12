Theorin Eugene "Gene"

Pearre

August 20, 1935-

July 10, 2019

Columbus, GA- Theorin Eugene "Gene" Pearre, 83, of Columbus, GA died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Tim Jones officiating. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Mr. Pearre was born August 20, 1935 in Macon, GA son of the late Theorin Oliver Pearre and Clyde Pierce Harley. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired after 42 years as the Division Operator for Georgia Power. He later retired from the Columbus Department of Public Health after 10 years.

He was a member of Britt David Baptist Church and a member of the Men's Sunday school class. He loved fishing, boating, yard work, working on cars and he collected hot wheels. Mr. Pearre was a Mason and Shriner, and he was an active member of GA Power Ambassadors.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia Murphy Pearre of Columbus, GA, son, Michael Pearre of Oyiedo, FL, grandchildren, Todd Alexander Pearre of Atlanta, GA and Evan Michael Pearre of Athens, GA, and numerous cousins.

Flowers will be accepted but those so desiring may make memorial contributions to Columbus Hospice House 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 or to Britt David Baptist Church Vehicle Fund 2801 W. Britt David Rd. Columbus, GA 31909.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Columbus Hospice and to the Visiting Angels.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 12, 2019