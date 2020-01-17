|
|
THERESA
WRIGHT
August 26, 1948-
January 15, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Theresa Wright, 71 of Columbus passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the Four County Health and Rehabilitation in Richland. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Louvale Methodist Church with Rev. Raymond Smith and Rev. Euell Pritchett officiating. Interment will follow in the Louvale Cemetery.
Mrs. Wright was born on August 26, 1948 in Fort Benning, GA the daughter of the late Grady Boyt and Minnie Morris Youngblood. She was a retired Registered Nurse at Martin Army Hospital at Fort Benning and a member of the Buena Vista Church of Christ.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Tracy (Steve) Van Meter of Catoosa, OK, Jeralyn (Chris) Buchan of Lumpkin, GA and Kay Brogen of Tifton, GA, 2 sisters, Sharon (Mike) Brookins of Pine Mountain, GA and Judy (Dale) Alldredge of Ozark, AL, 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 2:00 PM until funeral time in the Louvale Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the Stewart Webster Cancer Fund at 6381 Hamilton St. Preston, GA 31824.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 17, 2020