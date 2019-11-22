Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Theron Jermaine Oliver


1973 - 2019
Theron Jermaine Oliver Obituary
Theron Jermaine
Oliver
August 6, 1973-
November 10, 2019
Columbus, GA- Theron Jermaine "Phatt Daddy" Oliver, 46, of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Bryant, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Garden. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Oliver was born on August 6, 1973 in Phenix City, AL to Ms. Londin Oliver and the late Newsome Oliver. He was a 1991 graduate of Baker High School and worked in construction.
Survivors include his mother, Ms. Londin Oliver; his children, Dakordris Harris, LaPortia Harris, Tyree Reed, and Jayvion Beasley; five grandchildren; T'yana Upshaw, Taylor Chandler, Aaliyah Munoz, Amari Vance, and Tyler Chandler; two brothers; Keith A. Oliver, Sr. and Issac Oliver; one sister, Toccara Oliver; a companion, LaTashia McCray and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 22, 2019
