Thomas Alan
Monfort
November 09, 1950-
June 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Thomas Alan Monfort, 68, of 5936 Warner Road, Columbus, GA 31909, passed away on Sunday, June 23rd 2019. Born November 09th, 1950 in Harris Texas to loving parents Ben and Velma Monfort, Tommy lived a life rich in experience; from being a navy veteran, to an expert electronics repairman, to a hot rod enthusiast. He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know him. He is survived by his son, Kristoffer Monfort, brothers Mark, Jimmy and Johnny, sister Emily, sisters in law Robbie and Joy, nephew Rob, Niece Ally, and ex wife and friend Connie Bennett.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 26, 2019