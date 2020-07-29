Thomas Allen
Mayton
October 18, 1930-
July 22, 2020
Columbus, GA- Thomas Allen Mayton, age 89, of Columbus, Georgia passed away at St. Francis Hospital on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Striffler Hamby Chapel in Columbus with a private burial in Riverdale Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Reverend Marsha Cochran.
Thomas Mayton was born on October 18, 1930 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Joseph and Mary Allen Mayton. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 59 years, Annie Romeo Mayton, and sister Mary Jo Mayton Smith.
Mr. Mayton, known to many as Tommy, was a graduate of North Avenue School in Hapeville, Georgia. After graduating from Emory University with a degree in Fine Arts he joined the military in 1952 and reach the rank of Second Lieutenant in the Infantry Officer Candidate School where he was assigned as a Tactical Officer. Following his military services Mr. Mayton worked for Royal Crown Cola Company as a Special Sales Representative, Assistant Advertising Manager and Director of National Advertising, and later worked for Kinnett Dairies as a Marketing Manager. He worked as a Choir Director of St. Paul United Methodist Church (1957 - 1977) and Epworth United Methodist Church (1980 - 2010). At Epworth he also served the role of Assistant to the Pastor (1990 - 2010). Countless church families were comforted by his presence and beautiful prayers. After retiring from Epworth United Methodist Church Tommy became a chaplain at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus.
Mr. Mayton met the love of his life, Annie Romeo, when they both studied voice with Miss Margaret Hecht in Atlanta. It has been said that "Tommy found his Romeo in Annie, and Annie found her baritone in Tommy." They loved music and loved to sing. After they married they sang for civic club meetings in Columbus and Atlanta and on the Atlanta Pops Concerts using duets from the romantic repertoire made popular by Jeanette McDonald and Nelson Eddie. They were featured together in some of the operetta presentations of the Christian Fellowship Association of Columbus, and often sang at many weddings and on Friday evening at the Temple Israel in Columbus. For many years Tommy enjoyed sailing, tennis and showing his prize-winning pug, T. He was an avid researcher, reader, and a master of crossword puzzles.
While Tommy and Annie had no children of their own, their many nieces and nephews became their children of whom loved them dearly. Tommy and Annie were part of all their lives and made each feel uniquely special. Tommy and Annie sang at several family weddings and Tommy officiated two great-nieces' weddings.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Jean Morris Romeo, his nieces and nephews: Kay Smith Morgan (Scott), Cheryl Smith Nicholas (Shane), Kay Romeo Taylor (Don), Jack Romeo, Jr., Mary Ellie Romeo Goodall (Doug), Barbara Romeo Warren (Sam), Frank Romeo, Tim Romeo (Janis), Nancy Romeo Poole (Jimmy), Debbie Romeo Buce, great nieces and nephews Matthew Morgan, Jason Morgan, Austin Nicholas, Heather Taylor Thomas (Adam), Elizabeth Goodall Springer (Chris), Anna Goodall, Sarah Goodall, Doug Goodall (Mariah), Luke Warren, Jack Warren (Erica), Frank Romeo, Jr.(Sarah), Frances Romeo Warner (Hank), Kate Romeo, Tee Romeo, Justin Poole, and great great nieces and nephews Owen Thomas, Will Springer, Ben Springer, Ella Springer, Thomas Springer, Douglas Goodall, Ava Goodall, Emma Lee Goodall, and Marshall Romeo.
The family would like to thank Mr. Mayton's devoted caretaker Zachary Stephens and staff of Covenant Woods and Thrive at Green Island. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(Columbus Chapter), 5156 River Road, Columbus, Georgia 31904, Epworth United Methodist Church, 2400 Devonshire Drive, Columbus, Georgia, 31904, or a charity of your choice
