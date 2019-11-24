|
Thomas B. "Tommy"
Worrell, Jr.
June 17, 1931 -
November 20, 2019
Columbus, GA- Thomas B. Worrell, Jr., age 88, of Columbus, GA died November 20, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at River of Life Church, 509 Idle Hour Dr., Phenix City, Alabama 36867 on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 5:30 PM with Pastor Randy Comer officiating.
Tommy was born to the late Eva Bea Amerson and Thomas B. Worrell, Sr. June 16, 1931 in Columbus. He honorably served in the United States Air Force and later worked at the Swift Spinning Mill. Tommy enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, cheering on the Atlanta Braves and gardening. He was also a devoted Christian and a member of River of Life in Phenix City, AL.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, his son, James Milner and two brothers, Elonzo E. Worrell and Marvin A. Worrell.
He is survived by his daughters Michele (Bennie) Baggett and Kimberly (CS1 Robert) Guy, his sisters, Dolores W. Jenkins and Mary W. Castle; seven grandchildren:Shannon (Anthony) Harrington, James Smith, Harley (Jesse) Warren, Justin Harrison, Austin Harrison, Summer Worrell, and Riley Guy; seven great-grandchildren: Jayden Harrington, Luke Harrington, Wyatt Warren, Collin Warren, Paisley Smith, Averie Harrison, Phineas Harrington; and many other family members and friends to cherish his loving memory.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 24, 2019