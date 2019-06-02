Thomas E. "Tommy"

Greenhaw

November 19, 1929 -

June 1, 2019

Fortson, Georgia- Thomas E. "Tommy" Greenhaw, 89 of Fortson, Georgia passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, Georgia. Family will greet friends from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in Parkhill Cemetery.

Tommy Greenhaw was born on November 19, 1929 in Town Creek, Alabama to the late Benjamin F. Greenhaw and Pauline Bryan Greenhaw. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1948 until 1952. He received a Masters Degree of Education and Administration from Florida State University. He was married to Mary Patterson Greenhaw for 59 years. Together they raised three sons and lived in the Columbus area since 1964. Mr. Greenhaw was a Real Estate Broker, Builder and Developer. He served as a City Councilman on the Columbus Consolidated Government; he also served as the Harris County Chairman of the Planning Commission and past President of the Harris County Homebuilders Association. Mr. Greenhaw was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. He enjoyed music, reading a good book, playing golf, gardening, and a spectator of all sports. His greatest passion was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Other than his parents, Mr. Greenhaw was preceded in death by his siblings, Harry Greenhaw, Harvey Greenhaw, Ben Greenhaw, Helen Raines, and Margie Fulford.

He leaves his legacy to be cherished by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary P. Greenhaw; sons: Steven T. Greenhaw, MD (Julie) of Valdosta, GA, Joseph C. Greenhaw, MD (Lauri) of Jacksonville, FL and Craig A. Greenhaw (Michelle) of Fortson, GA; grandchildren: Clay Greenhaw, Brandon Greenhaw (Sarah), Chelsea Svrcek (Joe), Logan Greenhaw (Morgan), Erin Greenhaw, Darcy Greenhaw; one great grandchild, Carter Svrcek; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the 1639 Bradley Park Dr. Suite 500 #379, Columbus, GA 31904, www.acscan.org, or St. Paul United Methodist Church,P.O. Box 5116 Columbus, GA 31906.

The Greenhaw family would like to extend special appreciation to Dr. Harvey Harris, Dr. Rajinder Chhokar, and Dr. Daniel "Russ" Blankenship for their care and compassion over the years.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 2, 2019