Thomas Edwin
Adams
December 14, 1927 -
September 29, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Thomas Edwin Adams, 92, passed away on September 29, 2020. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 with Reverend Danny Dieth and Reverend Connie Happell officiating.
Ed was born on December 14, 1927 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Mr. and Mrs. George Mortimer Adams. His life exemplified Christ-like service to others. Ed graduated from Columbus High School and the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia. He began his career as a farmer on the Twin Springs Plantation near Cottonton, Alabama and later was in real estate development in Columbus for many years. Ed was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder and Deacon as well a Sunday school teacher for many years. He was an avid tennis player most of his life, including playing for Georgia Tech in the Southeastern Conference. In his later years, Ed and Kathryn enjoyed traveling to regional and national tennis tournaments where they developed many strong, lasting friendships.
Ed was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was known to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many others as Big E. He is survived by his son, Thomas Edwin Adams, Jr. (Susan); his daughter, Julie Adams Burrus; his son John Kinnett Adams (Ashley); his grandchildren Thomas Edwin Adams III (Jessica), Julie Adams Hawkins (Michael), Felix Jacob Burrus III, John Kinnett Adams, Jr., Maxim Adams Burrus, Kathryn Louise Adams and Robert Edwin Adams; his great-granchildren Thomas Edwin Adams IV, James Cecil Adams and Eliza Carolyn Hawkins; his sister, Charlotte Adams Clark; his brother, William Weems Adams; and many loving nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Kathryn Kinnett Adams; his daughter-in-law Terrell Tuggle Adams; his son-in-law Felix Jacob Burrus, Jr.; and his brothers George Mortimer Adams, Jr. and Philip Monroe Adams.
The family would especially like to thank Gertie and all of the loving caregivers that helped make Ed's life more enjoyable and comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, at 1100 First Avenue, Columbus, Georgia 31901 or to the charity of your choice
.