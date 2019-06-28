Thomas J.

Pierce

November 30, 1957-

June 25, 2019

Columbus, GA- Master Sergeant Retired Thomas Jerome Pierce transitioned home Tuesday at Piedmont Medical Center. He was 61 years of age.

Born in Philadelphia, PA and the son of the late Alfred Sr. and Annie Bell Ousley Pierce, Master Sergeant Pierce retired from the United States Army following 33 years of dedicated service. He was a Desert Storm Veteran who after retirement owned and operated Pierce Studio for over 15 years. He was member of the Viking Lodge #246 of the Modern Free and Accepted Masons.

Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his loving wife of 42 years, Mrs. Ardria Greenleaf Pierce; a son, Eric J. Pierce (Ida); two daughters, Jennifer A. Bynam (Wesley T.) and Andrea S. Linson (Eric); three grandchildren, Eric Pierce, Jr., Olivia M. Pierce and Eryn J. Bynam; three brothers, Milton Ousley (Brenda), Alfred H. Pierce, Jr. (Joyce) and Charles Pierce (Dorothy); three sisters, Betty Swinton (James), Bobbie Lugo (Zolio) and Victoria Pierce; special niece, Myra Myricks; special nephew, Maceo Shealey; a host of loving nieces and nephews, in-laws, cousins, other relative and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Master Sergeant Pierce will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the interment being held Monday, July 1, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Rev. Benjamin F. McGruder will officiate. Visitation is Friday, 1 til 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 28, 2019