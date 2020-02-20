|
|
Thomas J.
Wilson
October 30, 1957-
February 15, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Thomas James Wilson of Columbus transitioned home peacefully Saturday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. He was 62 years of age.
A son of the late James E. and Martha Dent Wilson, Mr. Wilson, affectionately known as "T. J.", was born in Charles Junction, GA and was a 1975 graduate of Kendrick High School in Columbus. He was a Certified Brick Mason who worked on many structures within the Tri-City area.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his wife, Kay Jones Wilson; two sons, Tony J. Wilson and James E. Wilson; two daughters, Retina M. Jones and Tiffani Wilson; two beloved nieces, Marisa Johnson and Keeshaw L. Johnson; one brother, Tyrone Wilson (Lenora); one sister, Gwen Nelson (Elzie); ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren; devoted friends, Edward "Sleepy" Watkins, Terri, Michael Chambers and Ronnie Horace and host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Funeral Celebration for Mr. Wilson will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Canaan Baptist Church where Pastor Ronald K. Harris will officiate. The interment will follow at Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Louvale, GA. Visitation is Friday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2020