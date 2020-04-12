Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
1938 - 2020
Thomas Joseph Ray Obituary
Thomas Joseph
Ray
February 4, 1938-
April 9, 2020
Fortson, GA- CSM Retired Thomas Joseph Ray, 82, of Fortson, Georgia, died April 9th at his residence. In keeping with the efforts of the safety of our community, A private burial will be held in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to travel in a procession to honor CSM Ray to the entrance of the cemetery. The procession will leave Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road at 12:15 pm on Monday April 13th.
CSM Ray was born February 4, 1938 in Janesville, WI, son of the late Milton Joseph Ray and Veronica Spohn Ray. He retired from the US Army after 29 years, serving as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. He served two tours in Vietnam. He later retired after 16 years as a Defense Contractor at Fort Benning.
He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church and was active in the prison ministry at the church. Member of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Assc., 8 year volunteer with Columbus Hospice and was instrumental in starting the Honor Project for Veterans at Columbus Hospice and the Honor Project Fund Raisers.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Suzie Ray of Fortson, Children, Thomas A. Ray of College Station, TX., Robert M. Ray (Debbie) of Fortson, Ga., Barbara A. Kremer of Steinau, Germany, Peter L. Ray (Debbie) of Fredericksburg, TX., Allison R. Adams (Matthew) of Cameron, NC., and Patrick J. Ray (Stacy) of Fortson, Ga. Sisters, Sister Mary Ray SSF of Janesville, WI., and Catherine R. Davis (Lorne) of Durand, MI. 12 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren, 1 Nephew and 3 Nieces.
Donations may be made to The Honor Project at Columbus Hospice.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2020
