Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Thomas J."Tom" Martin


1946 - 2019
Thomas J."Tom" Martin Obituary
Thomas J.
"Tom"
Martin
June 24, 1946 -
June 30, 2019
Columbus, GA- Thomas J. "Tom" Martin, 73, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on June 30, 2019 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby with friends and family visiting just before the service begins at 12:30 PM. A reception will follow the service in the Mill Room at Striffler-Hamby.
Mr. Mattin was born June 24, 1946 in Munich, Germany as his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Odie B. Martin were military. Tom's early childhood wa spent over seas: Philippines, Okinawa, and Japan. His elementary school years were at a private military academy in Tokyo, Japan. In 1958 Tom followed his parents to Fort Benning, Georgia and in 1964 graduated from Pacelli High School. In 1968 Tom graduated from Columbus College earning a degree in Economics and Marketing.
In 1965 Tom married Charlotte McArthur, the love of his life, at Benning Hills Baptist Church. Tom was a local 33 year State Farm Agent retiring in 2012. He also served on the Board of Columbus United Way, Columbus Zoning Appeals Board, and a board member of Columbus Life Underwriters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte McArthur Martin, one son, Thomas J. Martin II, one daughter, Dana Martin Owens, both of Columbus, Georgia; one brother, Travis O. Martin of Charlotte, North Carolina; his grandchildren: Bladen Owens, Insley Owens, Cali Hammock, and Brittney Bell Clark; great grandchildren: Jayden, Briella, Maddie, Emma, and Thomas Kash.
Mr. Martin will be laid to rest at Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, Georgia.
Please visit www.shcolumbus.com to leave condolences and share fond memories.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 5, 2019
