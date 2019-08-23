|
Thomas K.
Verdree
September 12, 1963-
August 20, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Thomas K. Verdree, (Sergeant First Class, Retired) transitioned peacefully Tuesday at his home. He was 56 years of age.
The son of Mrs. Mary L. Roberson Verdree of Pooler, GA, Mr. Verdree was born in Savannah, GA and was a 1981 graduate of Windsor Forest High School He obtained his Bachelors degree from Troy University and was employed as a Training Officer for the Department of Defense, Ft. Benning, GA. He was a member of New Birth Outreach Church and was a U. S. Army Veteran of Desert Storm.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie Davis Verdree.
Survivors, other than his mother, include: two sons, Thomas K. Verdree, Jr. and Cameron A. Verdree; a daughter, Tanika Verdree; four grandchildren, two brothers, Fernando C. Verdree (Marilyn) and Stanley Verdree; two sisters, Angela M. Brown (Aaron) and Cheryl L. Verdree-Heard; a host of other loving family members and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Verdree will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at New Birth Outreach Church with Pastor Carlos Coleman officiating. The interment will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA. Visitation is today, 6 til 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 23, 2019