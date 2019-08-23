Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
New Birth Outreach Church
Interment
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Glennville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Verdree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas K. Verdree


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas K. Verdree Obituary
Thomas K.
Verdree
September 12, 1963-
August 20, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Thomas K. Verdree, (Sergeant First Class, Retired) transitioned peacefully Tuesday at his home. He was 56 years of age.
The son of Mrs. Mary L. Roberson Verdree of Pooler, GA, Mr. Verdree was born in Savannah, GA and was a 1981 graduate of Windsor Forest High School He obtained his Bachelors degree from Troy University and was employed as a Training Officer for the Department of Defense, Ft. Benning, GA. He was a member of New Birth Outreach Church and was a U. S. Army Veteran of Desert Storm.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie Davis Verdree.
Survivors, other than his mother, include: two sons, Thomas K. Verdree, Jr. and Cameron A. Verdree; a daughter, Tanika Verdree; four grandchildren, two brothers, Fernando C. Verdree (Marilyn) and Stanley Verdree; two sisters, Angela M. Brown (Aaron) and Cheryl L. Verdree-Heard; a host of other loving family members and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Verdree will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at New Birth Outreach Church with Pastor Carlos Coleman officiating. The interment will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA. Visitation is today, 6 til 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now