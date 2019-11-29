Home

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel
Thomas K. "Tomkat And Chez" Walton


1983 - 2019
Thomas K. "Tomkat And Chez" Walton Obituary
Thomas K. "Tomkat and Chez"
Walton
August 4, 1983-
November 24, 2019
Salem, Alabama- Funeral service for Mr. Thomas Walton, 36, of Salem, AL will be held at 11:00 am (CST) Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Mercer Cemetery. Brother Macy Adkins will officiate.
Mr. Walton passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home. In 2001, he graduated from Beauregard High School. Following graduation, he attended the University of Alabama and remained a passionate Alabama fan.
A Family hour will be held this evening at 5 pm (CST) at the funeral home.
Survived by; his parents Hayward and Irma Walton of Salem, AL; his siblings, Justin Walton of Opelika, AL and Krystle Walton of Salem, AL; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2019
