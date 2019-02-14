|
|
Thomas L.
Epps
January 3, 1949-
February 4, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Thomas Lee Epps, 70, of Phenix City, AL passed on Monday, February 4, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, Seale, AL, with Rev. Lawrence Stephens, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 1 - 8 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Thomas L. Epps was born on January 3, 1949 in Seale, AL to the late Tommie C. Epps, Sr. and the late Beulah Mae Jackson Epps. He was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and was employed by General Motors in Detroit, MI.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Miles Epps; son, Dennis (Camille) Greenwood; step-daughter, Victoria Miles; two sisters, three brothers, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019