Thomas
Long
August 2, 1979-
May 11, 2019
Seale, AL- Mr. Thomas Long, 39, of Seale, Alabama passed Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Seale, AL, with Dr. Kenneth Thompson, Sr. pastor, and Pastor Keith James, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Long was born August 2, 1979 in Coumbus, GA, to Willie Long and Nancy Long. He was a 1998 graduate of Russell County High School. Mr. Long was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and had worked with the Russell County School Board.
Survivors include his loving parents, Willie and Nancy Long of Seale, AL; son, Cortaveus Eiland of Crawford, AL; three sisters, Latashia Long of Phenix City, AL, Stephanie (Marvin) Woods of Seale AL and Felicia Long of Montgomery, AL, along with a host of aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from May 16 to May 17, 2019