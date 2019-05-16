Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Seale, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Long


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Long Obituary
Thomas
Long
August 2, 1979-
May 11, 2019
Seale, AL- Mr. Thomas Long, 39, of Seale, Alabama passed Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Seale, AL, with Dr. Kenneth Thompson, Sr. pastor, and Pastor Keith James, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Long was born August 2, 1979 in Coumbus, GA, to Willie Long and Nancy Long. He was a 1998 graduate of Russell County High School. Mr. Long was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and had worked with the Russell County School Board.
Survivors include his loving parents, Willie and Nancy Long of Seale, AL; son, Cortaveus Eiland of Crawford, AL; three sisters, Latashia Long of Phenix City, AL, Stephanie (Marvin) Woods of Seale AL and Felicia Long of Montgomery, AL, along with a host of aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now