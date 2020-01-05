|
|
Thomas M.
Grooms, Jr.
July 14, 1948-
December 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Thomas M. Grooms, Jr. transitioned home on Sunday at his residence. He was 71 years of age.
Lovingly known as "Bop" by family and friends, Mr. Grooms was a native of Columbus and who was the son of the late Thomas, Sr. and Mattie Hixson Grooms. A 1967 graduate of the George Washington Carver High School, Mr. Grooms entered into the Army at the age of 17, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He was employed as a switchman with Southern Railway. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Gloria Dozier, Roy Grooms, William Curry, Linda Pickens, Carl Boone and Mary Boone.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his children, Yentyl Green and Chaz Grooms; two brothers, Andrew Grooms and Donald Boone; two sisters, Thelma Gillis (U.L.) and Alice Rivers (Alonze); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Grooms will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12 noon at the Progressive Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Manuel Whitfield officiating. The interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Military Honors accorded. Visitation is Monday, 1 til 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 5, 2020