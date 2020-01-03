Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church
Interment
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
1967 - 2019
Thomas Morgan Jr. Obituary
Thomas
Morgan, Jr.
June 16, 1967-
December 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Thomas Morgan, Jr., 52, passed Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Betlehem Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Steven Garrett, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST.
Mr. Morgan was born June 16, 1967 in Swainsboro, GA to Josephine Morgan and the late Thomas Morgan, Sr. He graduated from Swainsboro High School, served in the United State Army, and worked for BAE System.
Survivors include include his wife, Jacqueline Morgan; his mother, Josephine Morgan; three daughters, Chameika Thomas, Uri Johnson, Jezian Walker; two, grandchildren; one brother, Steve Morgan (Corraine); five sisters, Betty Pierce, Hazel Morgan, Joe Ann Noreiga, Ernestine Williams (Jerrod), and Brenda Mosely; a devoted friend, Kenneth Roberton and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 3, 2020
