Thomas Tarver
July 18, 1965 - November 7, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama - Dea. Thomas Tarver, 55, of Phenix City, AL passed on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church, Seale, AL with Pastor Felix Worthen, officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home Inc.
Dea. Thomas was born July 18, 1965 in Columbus, GA to the late Roosevelt Tarver and the Late Theresa Tarver. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church and served in the United States Marine Corps. Survivors included his wife, Christine Tarver; two daughters, Tori Thomas and Tere Thomas; two sons, Brandon Tarver and Thomas Christian Tarver; sister, Stephanie (Roger) Simms; four brothers, Timothy (Venice) Tarver, Angelo Tarver, Marvin Tarver and Casey Tarver; one grandchild a host of other relatives. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign online guest registry.