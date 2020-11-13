Tiffany T. BrownMarch 19, 1979 - October 31, 2020Columbus, Georgia - Tiffany Tanisha Brown 41 of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center, Columbus. Funeral services will be 1:00PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Chapel at Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Ave, 706-327-9293 with Pastor Robert Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00PM-6:00PM today, Friday, November 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Ms Brown was born March 19, 1979 to Brenda Brown and the late Robert Lee Brown in Augusta, GA. At an early age, Tiffany accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior. She was baptized and continued to grow in her love of Jesus Christ. She attended One Way Deliverance and she diligently served the Lord. Tiffany attended the public schools in Muscogee County, graduating from Hardaway High School in Columbus in 1997. After graduation, Tiffany continued her education at Columbus State University. She completed her post secondary studies of early childhood education at Columbus Technical College in 2004. She was able to put her certification to good use with her position at Enrichment Services Program, Inc. She leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted mother, Brenda Brown of Columbus, GA; 1 sister, Monique Harris of Augusta, GA; 2 nephews, LeAndrew Peeples and JaCoby Harris both of Augusta, GA; 1 niece Kayla Harris, Augusta, GA; 3 aunts, Gwendolyn Brown of Bronx, NY, Iverrie Brown, Minot, ND, and Jessie Louise Grimmett, Manassas, VA; 3 uncles, Ulysseus Brown, Cincinnati, OH, Anthony Jackson, Fayetteville, NC and Norman Evans, Waynesboro, GA; and a host of cousins and other loved ones.