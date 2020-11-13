1/1
Tiffany T. Brown
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tiffany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tiffany T. Brown
March 19, 1979 - October 31, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Tiffany Tanisha Brown 41 of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center, Columbus. Funeral services will be 1:00PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Chapel at Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Ave, 706-327-9293 with Pastor Robert Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00PM-6:00PM today, Friday, November 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Ms Brown was born March 19, 1979 to Brenda Brown and the late Robert Lee Brown in Augusta, GA. At an early age, Tiffany accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior. She was baptized and continued to grow in her love of Jesus Christ. She attended One Way Deliverance and she diligently served the Lord. Tiffany attended the public schools in Muscogee County, graduating from Hardaway High School in Columbus in 1997. After graduation, Tiffany continued her education at Columbus State University. She completed her post secondary studies of early childhood education at Columbus Technical College in 2004. She was able to put her certification to good use with her position at Enrichment Services Program, Inc. She leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted mother, Brenda Brown of Columbus, GA; 1 sister, Monique Harris of Augusta, GA; 2 nephews, LeAndrew Peeples and JaCoby Harris both of Augusta, GA; 1 niece Kayla Harris, Augusta, GA; 3 aunts, Gwendolyn Brown of Bronx, NY, Iverrie Brown, Minot, ND, and Jessie Louise Grimmett, Manassas, VA; 3 uncles, Ulysseus Brown, Cincinnati, OH, Anthony Jackson, Fayetteville, NC and Norman Evans, Waynesboro, GA; and a host of cousins and other loved ones.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service
1605 3rd Avenue
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 327-9293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Tiffany it was an honor working with you and having the pleasure of knowing you. You will truly be missed
Brenda Randall
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved