Tilton C. King Sr.
1936 - 2020
Tilton C. King, Sr
July 11, 1936 - November 6, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - SFC(Ret) Tilton C. King, Sr., passed away quietly Wednesday at Columbus Hospice House at the age of 84. A native of Blackshear, GA., and the son of the late Giles W. and Jeannette Howard King, Mr. King was a graduate of Lee Street High School and obtained an Associates Degree from Chattahoochee Valley Community College. A career Military man, he retired from the U.S. Army after over twenty one years of service. He also retired after twenty years of service as Branch Manager of ABC Supply Company. A very devout member of Nazareth Baptist Church, he was a member of the Deacons Ministry and served as former treasurer of the Trustees Ministry. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 56, American Legion Post 333, the 555 Triple Nickel Association, AmVets Post #9 and was a 33 degree Prince Hall Mason.
He is survived by a loving wife, Mrs. Bernice King; one son, Tilton C. King, Jr; four daughters, Jeannette Myers(Harry), Twinnette Pope(Tyrone), LaNancy Moody(Richey) and Michelle Grant; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren; two brothers, Roswald E. King(Alberta) and Calvin F. King(Lois); two sisters, Sara Rushin and Charlotte Eddy(Israel); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
SFC(Ret) King will be laid to rest at Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA., on Monday, November 16, 2020 following a Eleven O'clock A.M. Homegoing Celebration in the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Rev. Cleopatrick Lacy will officiate. Visitation is 1:00 P.M. til 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at Progressivefuneralhome.com



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
NOV
16
Service
11:00 AM
Progressive Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
