Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Lamontte Guynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Lamontte Guynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Lamontte Guynn Obituary
Timothy
Lamontte Guynn
December 4, 1969-
January 8, 2020
Athens, Georgia- Mr. Timothy Lamontte Guynn, 50, of Covington, GA passed Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital in Athens, GA. Funeral services will be held 12 Noon today, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Canaan Baptist Church with Bishop Ronald Harris, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Avenue-John L. Sconiers Way, Columbus. Timothy was born December 4, 1969 in Hopkinsville, KY, son of James and Delores Payne Guynn, both of Upatoi, GA. He was a member of St. Bethel Baptist Church in Pembrooke, KY. He was a 1989 graduate of East Meadow High School in East Meadow, NY and was an Aquisition Superintendent for 1st Key Homes, LLC. Outdoorsy by nature, Timothy enjoyed shooting and was a Rifle Club member in Atlanta, GA. In addition to his parents, his survivors include: one son, Kaleb Guynn; two daughters, Kendall Guynn and Jada Guynn; two brothers, Michael Guynn and Keith Hopson; two sisters, Sonya Hamm and Michelle Guynn and his fiance`, Twauana Jenkins.
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -