Timothy
Lamontte Guynn
December 4, 1969-
January 8, 2020
Athens, Georgia- Mr. Timothy Lamontte Guynn, 50, of Covington, GA passed Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital in Athens, GA. Funeral services will be held 12 Noon today, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Canaan Baptist Church with Bishop Ronald Harris, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Avenue-John L. Sconiers Way, Columbus. Timothy was born December 4, 1969 in Hopkinsville, KY, son of James and Delores Payne Guynn, both of Upatoi, GA. He was a member of St. Bethel Baptist Church in Pembrooke, KY. He was a 1989 graduate of East Meadow High School in East Meadow, NY and was an Aquisition Superintendent for 1st Key Homes, LLC. Outdoorsy by nature, Timothy enjoyed shooting and was a Rifle Club member in Atlanta, GA. In addition to his parents, his survivors include: one son, Kaleb Guynn; two daughters, Kendall Guynn and Jada Guynn; two brothers, Michael Guynn and Keith Hopson; two sisters, Sonya Hamm and Michelle Guynn and his fiance`, Twauana Jenkins.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020