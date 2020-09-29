Timothy LewisOtwellJune 7, 1958-September 25, 2020COLUMBUS, GA- Timothy Lewis Otwell, 62 years old, of Phenix City, Alabama, transitioned home peacefully September 25th. The son of the late Mary Crawford Adams and Ronnie Ray Otwell was born June 7th, 1958 in Columbus, Georgia. Timothy Otwell worked as a Press Operator for many years at Columbus Productions. He was survived by his two brothers and sister: Ronnie Clyde Otwell, Jr., Daniel Clyde Otwell, and Teresa Otwell Smith. In addition to his siblings, he was loved and survived by his children: Lewis Patrick Otwell, Matthew Garrett Otwell, and Rachel Magen Otwell; and grandchildren: Ayden Phoenix Otwell, Jaxon Lee Hall, Grayson Wyatt Hall, and Layla Maryjane Otwell.Timothy attended Columbus High where he met the love of his life, Cynthia Martin Otwell, whom he soon married and had three beautiful children with. Tim was a thrill seeker and lived his life with no fear. He was a jack of all trades, a Mr. fix-it and loved being outside working in the field tending to his garden and his Chevy. There was nothing he couldn't tackle. Timothy Otwell was a great man and loved his family. He never knew a stranger and would give the shirt off of his back to anyone who asked. Tim was loved by so many. He had a passion for singing and loved watching the wildlife that surrounded his home in the country.A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30th at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM in the St. Elmo room.