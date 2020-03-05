|
Timothy
Rutledge
February 4, 1946-
February 26, 2020
Indianapolis, IN- Mr. Timothy James Rutledge, 74, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Phenix City, AL, passed Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Patrick T. Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 11a.m.- 7 p,m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Rutledge was born February 4, 1946 in Phenix City, AL to the late Mack Neil Rutledge, Jr. and the late Leola Tarver Rutledge. He was a 1964 graduate of South Girard High School Phenix City, AL and was employed with General Devices Electronics Hardware Manufacturing in Indianapolis, IN.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Willis, Indianapolis, IN; son, Micheal L. Cobb, Columbus, GA; two step-sons, 2 step-daughters; four sisters, Patricia Hood (Rev. Lamar Hood), Linda Kelley (Harold), Anita Baker (Rev. Wayne Baker) and Dollie Owoade (Adewunmi); one brother, Mack Neil Rutledge, III (Pascha); one aunt, Bessie Tarver Igus; 14 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2020