|
|
Tom
Jordan Jr.
December 11, 1955-
September 19, 2019
Waverly, GA- Tom Cooper Jordan Jr., better known as Cooper or Brother by his closest friends and family, was born in Columbus Georgia on December 11, 1955 to Tom Cooper Jordan Sr. and Lillian Sumbry Jordan, who preceded him in death.
Tom accepted Christ at an early age, and as a child he was active in church and he attended Central High School and was a member of the class of 1974. Tom also graduated from Troy University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science- achieving this degree was one of his lifelong dreams. For most of his career, he was employed as a production supervisor and maintenance mechanic at various companies in the area. His charm, smile, and intelligence was felt by all and brightened any moment. He most enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends.
Our beloved, Tom Jordan Jr., departed this world on Thursday September19, 2019. He is survived by three daughters: Tracy (Harold) Haslem, Verna Jordan, Kandace (Jeff) Clark, his brother Bryan (Pamela) Jordan; three sisters; Gail (Henry) Abercrombie, Shelia (James) King, and Rene Jordan; ten grandchildren: Keandre, Jacques, Jasmyne, Jaylen, Kira, Lana, Tyler, Kal-el, Caleigh, and Heather; nieces: Brianna, Jayme, Victoria, and Amanda; nephews: Keith, Kevin, Henry III, and Chavez; Uncle: Jimmie Sumbry; Aunts: Josie Sumbry and Julia Sumbry, and a host of cousins and other loving relatives and friends.
"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gently and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light." Matthew 11: 28-30
Funeral Services will be held at 1pm EST, Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the chapel of New Generation Memorial Mortuary. Interment will follow at Providence Cemetery Seale, AL. Visitation will be from 1- 6 p.m. EST, Friday September 27, 2019 according to New Generation Memorial Mortuary, LLC.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 27, 2019