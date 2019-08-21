Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Tom Levaughn Thompson


1948 - 2019
Tom Levaughn Thompson Obituary
Tom Levaughn
Thompson
May 29, 1948-
August 15, 2019
Columbus, GA- Tom Levaughn Thompson 71, of Columbus passed away Thursday August 15th, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday August 21st . Tom "Tommy" was a member of the United States Army's 128th/173rd AHC (Army Aviation Company). Tommy spent his free time working as an Advocate for Veteran Affairs and enjoyed helping those who served their Country. He was an active Mason at Mt. Hermon Lodge here in the Columbus area.
He is preceded in death by his both his parents and grandparents, survived by his wife Nancy Harris-Thompson, two step-daughters, step-son and his spouse, six step-granddaughters and many friends and family. In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to the .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019
