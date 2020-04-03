|
|
Tommy C.
Grier
March 20, 1954-
March 26, 2020
Crestview, FL- Mr. Tommy C. Grier, 66, of Crestview, FL, formerly of Russell County, AL, passed Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Crestview, FL.
A private graveside service will be Saturday, April 4, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020 from 4:00-5:30pm EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Grier was born on March 20, 1954 in Russell County, AL to Willie Mae Grier and the late Tommie Grier. He was a graduate of Chavala High School and was employed by Ford Motor Company until he retired.
Survivors include two daughters, LeDana Heshimu (Tike) and Quintasha McCroy; one granddaughter, Nia; his mother, Willie Mae Grier of Phenix City, AL; one brother, Malcolm Grier; five sisters, Linda Dunbar, Barbara Henderson (Samuel), Fay Grier (Derrick), Stacey Grier and Dana Grier; one nephew; three nieces and a host of relatives and friends.
The family will receive flowers at Taylor Funeral Home or donations can be made in the name of Tommy C. Grier to one of his favorite charities: (), Boys Town (formerly Girls and Boys Town) or .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2020