Tommy L. HorneOctober 30, 1960 - November 20, 2020Columbus, Georgia - Mr. Tommy L. Horne, Sr., 60, of Columbus passed on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his residence. Due to COVID-19 the family will celebrate the life of Mr. Horne with a private service according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc.Mr. Tommy L. Horne, Sr. was born on October 30,1960 in Dublin, GA to Tommy Ford and the late Lillie Horne. In his early years his mother married Mr. Marvin Coney and together they raised Tommy in Columbus, GA where he attended Carver High School, graduating in 1978. Tommy joined Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church and worked as the Secretary of Food Service for Muscogee Manor. Mr. Horne's interests include but are not limited to fishing, listening to music, playing billiards and inspiring his friends and neighbors by spreading God's Word through preaching in his yard. He was preceded in death by his mother, step-father and one sister, Edith Horne.Surviving yet feeling a definite loss is his son, Tommy L. Horne, Jr. (Nicole); his father, Tommy Ford; three sisters, Sharon Coney, Aretha Brawley and Belinda Hill (Charlie McGee, Jr.); one brother, Bruce Coney all of Columbus; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.