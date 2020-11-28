1/1
Tommy L. Horne
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy L. Horne
October 30, 1960 - November 20, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mr. Tommy L. Horne, Sr., 60, of Columbus passed on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his residence. Due to COVID-19 the family will celebrate the life of Mr. Horne with a private service according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Tommy L. Horne, Sr. was born on October 30,1960 in Dublin, GA to Tommy Ford and the late Lillie Horne. In his early years his mother married Mr. Marvin Coney and together they raised Tommy in Columbus, GA where he attended Carver High School, graduating in 1978. Tommy joined Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church and worked as the Secretary of Food Service for Muscogee Manor. Mr. Horne's interests include but are not limited to fishing, listening to music, playing billiards and inspiring his friends and neighbors by spreading God's Word through preaching in his yard. He was preceded in death by his mother, step-father and one sister, Edith Horne.
Surviving yet feeling a definite loss is his son, Tommy L. Horne, Jr. (Nicole); his father, Tommy Ford; three sisters, Sharon Coney, Aretha Brawley and Belinda Hill (Charlie McGee, Jr.); one brother, Bruce Coney all of Columbus; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved