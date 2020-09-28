Tommy Lee
Clark
May 5, 1960-
September 20, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mr. Tommy Lee "Tone" Clark, 60, of Columbus, GA passed on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Min. Christopher Morgan, officiating. Interment will follow in the Ft Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL. Visitation will be Monday, September 28, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Clark was born May 5, 1960 in Smiths Station, AL to Dorothy Clark and the late JT Morgan. He retired from Columbus Housing Authority and was a member of Independence Baptist Church.
Survivors include wife, Mary Jane Clark; two daughters, Daffeny Crowell Gates and Denise Gail Clark; three sons, Tommy Lee Clark, II, Semaj Clark and Nigel Clark; special friend, Angie Royal and a host of sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
