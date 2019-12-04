Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Tommy "Stoump" Long


1934 - 2019
Tommy "Stoump" Long Obituary
Tommy "Stoump"
Long
May 7, 1934-
November 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Tommy "Stoump" Long, 85, of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Prophetess Deborah Grant, officiating. Interment will follow in the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Long was born May 7, 1934 to the late Willie Long and the late Louise Chambers Long. He was employed with Douglas and Lomason Company.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Long; three sons, Tommy Long, Jr. (Ethel) of Long Island, NY, Bobby Long (Sharon) of Columbus, GA, and Wayne Lee of South Carolina; six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 4, 2019
