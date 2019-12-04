|
|
Tommy "Stoump"
Long
May 7, 1934-
November 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Tommy "Stoump" Long, 85, of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Prophetess Deborah Grant, officiating. Interment will follow in the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Long was born May 7, 1934 to the late Willie Long and the late Louise Chambers Long. He was employed with Douglas and Lomason Company.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Long; three sons, Tommy Long, Jr. (Ethel) of Long Island, NY, Bobby Long (Sharon) of Columbus, GA, and Wayne Lee of South Carolina; six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 4, 2019