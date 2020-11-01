1/
Tommy Ronald Frost
Tommy Ronald
Frost
December 6, 1936-
October 30, 2020
Columbus, GA- Tommy Ronald Frost, 83, of Columbus, GA passed Friday, October 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Frost was born December 6, 1936 in Columbus, GA, the son of the late Jack and Selma Frost. Tommy was a graduate of Jordan High School and served in the U.S. Army. He worked in the electrical field for the IBEW union for over fifty years.
Survivors include his wife of sixty two years, Juvelle Frost; three sons, Heath Frost (Scottie), Kevin Frost (Tina), and Christopher Frost (Amanda) two brothers, Nolan (Jean) and Jack (Kay); two sisters, Louise Moats and Pam Goff (Bill); eight grandchildren, Mason Frost, Grant (Sarah) Frost, Kayla Frost, Kyle Frost, Ian Frost, and Abby Frost; one great grandchildren Eason Frost. Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
