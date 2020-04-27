|
Tommy
Smith
October 10, 1954-
April 23,2020
Valley, AL- Mr. Tommy J. Smith, 65, of Valley, AL died Thursday, April 23, 2030.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, April 27, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Smith was born October 10, 1954 in Lee County, AL to the late Clifford Smith and the late Mattie Houston Smith. He was a 1974 graduate of Smiths Station High School; a member of Community Baptist Church; a member of Fairfax Masonic Lodge and was currently employed with Leehan America.
His survivors include his wife, Yolanda Smith of Valley, AL; two daughters, LaShay Askew of Opelika, AL and Noel Mackey of Valley, AL; one son, SSgt T.J. (Denell) Smith of Fort Polk, LA; four sisters, Mary (Sammy) Strickland of Oak Bowery, AL; Helen (Tony) McCullouh and Juanita Smith both of Valley, AL and Jeanette (James) Brown of Smith Station, AL; two brothers, Ret. Sgt. Commander Major Walter Smith of Murfreesboro, TN and Chester Smith of Valley, AL; mother in law, Pastor Thelma Reed; grandfather in law, JC Goss; two grandsons and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 27, 2020