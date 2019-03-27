Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Tony Ammons
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
Tony Craig Ammons


Tony Craig Ammons Obituary
Tony Craig
Ammons
January 1, 1951 -
March 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Tony Craig Ammons a loving brother, father, and grandfather passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 68.
A graveside funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Parkhill Cemetery with the family meeting at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary and visiting with friends from 1:00 PM until time of the service. Reverend Jimmy Stubbs will be officiating. Serving as Pallbearers will be Johnny White, Steve Money, Shane Money, Wayne "Cop" Wilson, Jerry Ammons, Blake Reinhart, Kevin Chevalier, and Marshall Pitts.
Tony Craig Ammons was born on January 1, 1951 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Queen Elizabeth Money Ammons and Henry Elza Ammons. Tony was the owner of Ammons Painting and was a great painter, he took great pride in his work and every detail. He had a genuine, compassionate and loving soul, if you needed anything he would give no matter what. Tony was a natural comedian he found humor in everyday life and would keep you laughing. Family was everything to him, especially his daughters and grandchildren. He will be forever missed. He was preceded in death by other than his parents, his grandmother, Lola Poyner; his brothers, Henry E. Ammons, Jr and Harvey Joe Ammons; his former wife, Barbara S. Ammons.
He leaves his legacy to his daughters: Tracey Eiland and Tara Hudson (Kevin); brother, Terry Ammons (Debbie); sisters: Wanna Reinhart (Bill) and Elizabeth Stubbs (Jimmy); grandchildren: Chance Terrell (Kristen), Brock Eiland, Devin Eiland, Tori Parette (Clay), Kyle Hudson (Katrina), and Dylan Hudson; great grandchildren: Peyton Terrell, Baylee Terrell, Paisley and Allie'Mae Parette, Cooper and Rawlins Hudson; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019
