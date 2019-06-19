Tony Maize

Jefferson

October 15, 1962-

June 14, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Retired GySgt. Tony Maize Jefferson, 56, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life will be 10 AM, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Claudett Jefferson Moss will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 18, 2019 from 1 to 5 PM and a family hour from 5 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.

Mr. Jefferson was born October 15, 1962 in Anchorage, AL. He was the son of the late Nelson Jefferson, Jr. and Claudett Jefferson Moss. Tony was a 1980 graduate of Baker High School and retired from the U.S. Marine Corp with more than twenty years of exemplary service.

Survivors include: his devoted wife, Melissa Mumford-Jefferson; his mother, Rev. Claudett Jefferson Moss; one daughter, Monique Marie Jefferson; one son, Tony Maize Jefferson II; four brothers, Nelson Jefferson III, Troy Horace Jefferson, Antwain Jefferson and Andre Ray; two sisters, Valencia C. Jefferson Taylor and Luradean Dotson; two grandchildren, Mea Monet Roundtree and Dashaun Levar Ceasar, and a host of relatives and friends.

